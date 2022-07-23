Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 27b

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
b. An 8-carbon ketone with six carbons as its longest chain

Step 1: Understand the problem. A ketone is an organic compound that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms. The problem specifies an 8-carbon compound, meaning the total number of carbons in the molecule is 8, and the longest continuous chain of carbons must be 6.
Step 2: Start by drawing the backbone of the molecule. Create a chain of 6 carbons (C-C-C-C-C-C) to represent the longest continuous chain. This will serve as the parent chain for the ketone.
Step 3: Place the ketone functional group. The carbonyl group (C=O) must be attached to one of the internal carbons in the chain (not at the ends) to ensure it is a ketone and not an aldehyde. For example, place the C=O group on the second or third carbon of the chain.
Step 4: Add the remaining two carbons as substituents. Since the total number of carbons in the molecule is 8, and the parent chain has 6 carbons, the remaining 2 carbons must be attached as side groups (alkyl groups) to the parent chain. Place these substituents on different carbons of the chain to meet the structural requirements.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure the total number of carbons is 8, the longest chain is 6 carbons, and the molecule contains a ketone functional group. Double-check that all carbons have the correct number of bonds (4 bonds per carbon).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ketone Structure

A ketone is an organic compound characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms. In the context of the question, the ketone must have its carbonyl group located within the carbon chain, specifically at the second or third carbon of the longest chain, which is essential for identifying the correct structure.
Carbon Chain Length

The longest carbon chain in a compound refers to the continuous sequence of carbon atoms that forms the backbone of the molecule. For the given question, the longest chain must consist of six carbon atoms, which is crucial for determining the overall structure and classification of the ketone.
Molecular Formula and Isomerism

The molecular formula of the compound must reflect its composition, which in this case is C8H16O for an 8-carbon ketone. Additionally, isomerism may occur, meaning that different structural arrangements can exist for the same molecular formula, impacting the physical and chemical properties of the compound.
