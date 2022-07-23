Textbook Question
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
d. A cyclic alpha-hydroxyketone, C5H8O2
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
a.
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
c.
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
a. 3-Methylpentanal