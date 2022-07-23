Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 28f

Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
f.

Examine the structure of each compound in the image provided. Look for the presence of a carbonyl group, which is a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O).
Determine the type of carbonyl group present in each compound. An aldehyde contains a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom, while a ketone contains a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.
For aldehydes, identify if the carbonyl group is located at the end of the carbon chain. This is a key characteristic of aldehydes.
For ketones, check if the carbonyl group is located within the carbon chain, bonded to two other carbon atoms. This is a defining feature of ketones.
Classify each compound based on the observations: label it as containing an aldehyde group, a ketone group, or neither, depending on the structural analysis.

Carbonyl Group

The carbonyl group is a functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). It is a key feature in organic chemistry, found in various compounds, including aldehydes and ketones. The reactivity and properties of compounds containing carbonyl groups are influenced by the nature of the surrounding atoms or groups.
Aldehydes

Aldehydes are organic compounds that contain a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom. They are typically represented by the general formula RCHO, where R is a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are known for their distinctive odors and are commonly used in the production of various chemicals and as flavoring agents.
Ketones

Ketones are organic compounds that feature a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, represented by the general formula RC(=O)R'. Unlike aldehydes, ketones do not have hydrogen directly attached to the carbonyl carbon. They are important in various chemical reactions and are widely used as solvents and in the synthesis of other organic compounds.
