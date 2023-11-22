The compound carvone is responsible for the odor of spearmint. Identify the functional groups in carvone.
Draw the structural formulas of the following compounds:
c. 2-Methoxy-2-methylpropane
Can the alcohol (CH3)3COH be formed by the reduction of an aldehyde or ketone? Why or why not?
Many flavorings and perfumes are partially based on fragrant ketones, with far fewer being based on fragrant aldehydes. Why do you think ketones are used more frequently than aldehydes? See Section 15.5 for a clue.
The liquids 1-butanol and butanal have similar molar masses. Which is expected to have the higher boiling point? Explain your choices.
Draw all the ketones you can with a chemical formula of C8H16O whose longest chain is eight carbons. Name each using both its IUPAC and common name.
In Problem 15.24, you were given the structure of the free aldehyde form of glucose. Try to draw the two cyclic hemiacetal forms of glucose you would get if (a) the OH on C4 formed the ring and (b) the OH on C3 formed the ring.