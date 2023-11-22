Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones Problem 56c
Chapter 15, Problem 56c

Draw the structural formulas of the following compounds:
c. 2-Methoxy-2-methylpropane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The parent chain is 'propane,' which indicates a three-carbon alkane backbone (C3H8).
Locate the substituents: The name '2-methoxy-2-methylpropane' indicates two substituents on the second carbon of the propane chain: a methoxy group (-OCH3) and a methyl group (-CH3).
Draw the parent chain: Start by drawing a straight chain of three carbon atoms (C-C-C) to represent propane.
Attach the substituents: On the second carbon of the propane chain, attach the methoxy group (-OCH3) and the methyl group (-CH3). Ensure that the carbon has a total of four bonds, as required by the octet rule.
Complete the structure: Add hydrogen atoms to the remaining bonds of the carbon atoms to satisfy the octet rule for each carbon. Verify that the structure matches the molecular formula C5H12O.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Formula

A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how the atoms are bonded to each other. It provides insight into the molecular geometry and functional groups present, which are crucial for understanding the compound's chemical behavior and properties.
IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. Understanding the rules of IUPAC naming helps in identifying the components of a compound, such as substituents and the main carbon chain, which is essential for accurately drawing its structural formula.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 2-Methoxy-2-methylpropane, the methoxy group (-OCH3) is a key functional group that influences the compound's reactivity and properties, making it important to consider when drawing its structure.
