Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 52

Many flavorings and perfumes are partially based on fragrant ketones, with far fewer being based on fragrant aldehydes. Why do you think ketones are used more frequently than aldehydes? See Section 15.5 for a clue.

1
Ketones and aldehydes are both carbonyl-containing compounds, but their chemical properties differ due to the groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. Ketones have two alkyl or aryl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, while aldehydes have at least one hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Aldehydes are generally more reactive than ketones because the hydrogen atom attached to the carbonyl carbon makes the carbonyl group more electrophilic. This increased reactivity can lead to aldehydes being more prone to oxidation and other chemical reactions.
Ketones, on the other hand, are less reactive because the two alkyl or aryl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon provide steric hindrance and electron-donating effects, which stabilize the carbonyl group.
The stability of ketones makes them more suitable for use in flavorings and perfumes, as they are less likely to undergo unwanted chemical reactions during storage or when exposed to air, light, or heat.
In contrast, aldehydes are more likely to oxidize to carboxylic acids or participate in other reactions, which can alter their fragrance or flavor properties over time. This is why ketones are preferred in these applications.

Chemical Structure of Ketones and Aldehydes

Ketones and aldehydes are both organic compounds containing a carbonyl group (C=O), but they differ in their structure. Ketones have the carbonyl group located between two carbon atoms, while aldehydes have it at the end of a carbon chain. This structural difference influences their reactivity and stability, affecting their suitability as flavorings and perfumes.
Volatility and Odor Profile

Volatility refers to how readily a substance vaporizes, which is crucial for the effectiveness of flavorings and perfumes. Ketones generally have higher volatility compared to aldehydes, leading to stronger and more pleasant odors. This property makes ketones more desirable in the fragrance industry, as they can produce more intense and lasting scents.
Reactivity and Stability

The reactivity of ketones and aldehydes also plays a significant role in their use in flavorings and perfumes. Aldehydes are typically more reactive than ketones, which can lead to undesirable changes in scent over time. The greater stability of ketones allows them to maintain their fragrance longer, making them a preferred choice in the formulation of perfumes and flavorings.
