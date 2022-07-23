Skip to main content
Chapter 17, Problem 28b

Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.
b. CH3CH2OPO32-

Step 1: Identify the functional group in the compound. The given compound, CH₃CH₂OPO₃²⁻, contains a phosphate group (PO₃²⁻) attached to an ethyl group (CH₃CH₂). This is an organophosphate compound.
Step 2: Understand the concept of hydrolysis. Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where a molecule reacts with water, breaking a bond and forming new products. For organophosphates, hydrolysis typically involves breaking the bond between the organic group (CH₃CH₂) and the phosphate group (PO₃²⁻).
Step 3: Write the general reaction for the hydrolysis of an organophosphate. The reaction can be represented as: R-OPO₃²⁻ + H₂O → R-OH + HPO₄²⁻, where R is the organic group (in this case, CH₃CH₂).
Step 4: Apply the reaction to the given compound. Replace R with CH₃CH₂ in the general reaction. The hydrolysis of CH₃CH₂OPO₃²⁻ will produce CH₃CH₂OH (ethanol) and HPO₄²⁻ (hydrogen phosphate).
Step 5: Summarize the products of hydrolysis. The products are ethanol (CH₃CH₂OH), which is an alcohol, and hydrogen phosphate (HPO₄²⁻), which is an inorganic phosphate ion.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. In the context of the given compound, identifying the functional group is crucial for predicting how the compound will behave during hydrolysis.
Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, it often involves the cleavage of bonds in the presence of water, leading to the formation of new products. Understanding hydrolysis is essential for determining the products formed from the given compound, CH₃CH₂OPO₃²⁻.
Phosphate Esters

Phosphate esters are compounds formed from the reaction of alcohols with phosphoric acid, characterized by the presence of a phosphate group (PO₄). The compound CH₃CH₂OPO₃²⁻ is a phosphate ester, and its hydrolysis will yield products that include phosphoric acid and alcohol. Recognizing this structure aids in predicting the outcome of hydrolysis.
