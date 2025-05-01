Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) is a naturally occurring neurotransmitter and a psychoactive substance that is often associated with illicit drug use. It is known for its sedative and euphoric effects, which can lead to misuse and dangerous situations, particularly in social contexts. The structural relationship between GBL and GHB is essential for understanding their chemical behavior and the implications of their use.