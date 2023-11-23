Skip to main content
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acids:
d.

Identify the parent chain: Locate the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the carboxylic acid group (-COOH). The carboxylic acid group will always be at position 1, so no numbering is needed for its position.
Determine the root name: The root name is based on the number of carbons in the parent chain. Use the appropriate alkane name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane) and replace the '-e' ending with '-oic acid' to indicate the presence of the carboxylic acid group.
Identify and name substituents: Look for any alkyl or other substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Assign numbers to the substituents based on their position on the chain, starting from the carboxylic acid carbon as position 1.
Combine the substituent names and parent chain name: Write the substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the parent chain name with the '-oic acid' suffix. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers.
Double-check for special cases: If the compound contains additional functional groups or multiple carboxylic acid groups, adjust the naming accordingly (e.g., use 'dicarboxylic acid' for two -COOH groups).

Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more carboxyl groups (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties due to the ability of the carboxyl group to donate a proton (H+). Common examples include acetic acid and citric acid, which are widely used in food and industry.
Systematic Naming

Systematic naming, or IUPAC nomenclature, is a standardized method for naming chemical compounds. For carboxylic acids, the name is derived from the longest carbon chain containing the carboxyl group, with the suffix '-oic acid' added. This systematic approach ensures that each compound has a unique and descriptive name based on its structure.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In carboxylic acids, the carboxyl group (-COOH) is the functional group that defines their properties and reactivity. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds in chemical reactions.
