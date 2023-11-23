Textbook Question
Suppose you have a sample of benzoic acid dissolved in water.
b. Now assume that aqueous NaOH is added to the benzoic acid solution until pH 12 is reached. Draw the structure of the major organic species present.
c. Finally, assume that aqueous HCl is added to the solution from (b) until pH 2 is reached. Draw the structure of the major organic species present.
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acids:
d.
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acid salts:
a.
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acid salts:
c.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. 3,3-Dimethyl-4-phenylpentanoic acid