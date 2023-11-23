Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 43d

Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acids:
d. CH3(CH2)5COOH

1
Identify the functional group: The compound contains a carboxylic acid group (-COOH), which is the functional group that defines it as a carboxylic acid. The suffix for naming carboxylic acids is '-oic acid.'
Determine the parent chain: Count the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms that includes the carbon of the carboxylic acid group. In this case, there are 7 carbon atoms in the chain, including the carbon in the -COOH group.
Assign the root name: The root name for a 7-carbon chain is 'heptane.' Since the compound is a carboxylic acid, replace the '-e' at the end of 'heptane' with '-oic acid,' resulting in 'heptanoic acid.'
Check for substituents: Examine the structure to see if there are any branches or substituents attached to the main chain. In this case, there are no substituents, so no additional prefixes are needed.
Combine the name: Since there are no substituents, the systematic name of the compound is simply 'heptanoic acid.'

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more carboxyl groups (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties due to the ability of the carboxyl group to donate a proton (H+). Common examples include acetic acid and benzoic acid, which are widely used in food and chemical industries.
Systematic Naming

Systematic naming, or IUPAC nomenclature, is a standardized method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure. For carboxylic acids, the name is derived from the longest carbon chain containing the carboxyl group, with the suffix '-oic acid' added. This ensures that each compound has a unique and descriptive name that reflects its molecular structure.
Carbon Chain Length

The length of the carbon chain in a carboxylic acid influences its name and properties. In the given example, CH₃(CH₂)₅COOH has a total of six carbon atoms in the longest chain, which is crucial for determining its systematic name. The number of carbon atoms also affects the acid's boiling point, solubility, and reactivity.
