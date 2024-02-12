Give an example of a protein that has quaternary structure. How many polypeptide chains are present in this protein?
Explain how a protein is denatured by the following:
c. Organic solvents
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Protein Structure
Denaturation
Organic Solvents
Explain how a protein is denatured by the following:
a. Heat
Explain how a protein is denatured by the following:
b. Strong acids
Fresh pineapple cannot be used in gelatin desserts because it contains an enzyme that hydrolyzes the proteins in gelatin, destroying the gelling action. Canned pineapple can be added to gelatin with no problem. Why?
As a chef, you prepare a wide variety of foods daily. The following dishes all contain protein. What method (if any) has been used to denature the protein present in each food?
a. Charcoal-grilled steak
For each amino acid listed, tell whether its influence on tertiary structure is largely through hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonding, formation of salt bridges, covalent bonding, or some combination of these effects.
a. Tyrosine