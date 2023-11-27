Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 101
Chapter 18, Problem 101

Four of the most abundant amino acids in proteins are leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine. What do these amino acids have in common? Would you expect these amino acids to be found on the interior or on the exterior of the protein?

1
Step 1: Recognize that leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine are amino acids with nonpolar side chains. Nonpolar side chains are hydrophobic, meaning they do not interact favorably with water.
Step 2: Understand that proteins are composed of amino acids, and their structure is influenced by the chemical properties of these amino acids. Hydrophobic (nonpolar) amino acids tend to avoid water and are often found in the interior of proteins.
Step 3: Recall that the interior of a protein is typically a hydrophobic environment, while the exterior is exposed to the aqueous (water-based) environment of the cell or body. Hydrophilic (polar) amino acids are more likely to be found on the exterior.
Step 4: Conclude that leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine, being nonpolar and hydrophobic, are more likely to be found in the interior of the protein, where they are shielded from water.
Step 5: Note that the placement of these amino acids in the protein structure contributes to the protein's stability and function, as the hydrophobic interactions in the interior help maintain the protein's three-dimensional shape.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Properties

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They have distinct properties based on their side chains, which can be polar, nonpolar, acidic, or basic. Leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine are classified as nonpolar or hydrophobic amino acids, meaning they tend to avoid water and are often found in the interior of proteins, contributing to the protein's overall structure.
Protein Structure

Proteins have a complex structure that is organized into four levels: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The arrangement of amino acids influences how a protein folds and its final shape. Nonpolar amino acids like leucine, alanine, glycine, and valine typically cluster in the interior of proteins, stabilizing the structure through hydrophobic interactions.
Hydrophobic Effect

The hydrophobic effect is a key driving force in protein folding, where nonpolar side chains aggregate away from water to minimize their exposure. This phenomenon helps stabilize the protein's three-dimensional structure, as hydrophobic amino acids, such as those mentioned, are more likely to be found in the protein's core, away from the aqueous environment.
