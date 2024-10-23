Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
Chapter 18, Problem 96

Fresh pineapple cannot be used in gelatin desserts because it contains an enzyme that hydrolyzes the proteins in gelatin, destroying the gelling action. Canned pineapple can be added to gelatin with no problem. Why?

Understand the problem: Fresh pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which is a protease enzyme. Protease enzymes break down proteins by hydrolyzing peptide bonds, which prevents the gelatin from setting properly.
Recognize the role of gelatin: Gelatin is made up of proteins that form a network structure when dissolved in water and cooled. This network traps water, creating the gel-like consistency.
Identify the effect of bromelain: Bromelain in fresh pineapple hydrolyzes the peptide bonds in the gelatin proteins, breaking down the network structure and preventing the formation of a gel.
Explain the difference with canned pineapple: During the canning process, pineapple is heated to high temperatures. This heat denatures the bromelain enzyme, rendering it inactive. Without active bromelain, the proteins in gelatin remain intact and can form the gel structure.
Conclude: Canned pineapple can be used in gelatin desserts because the bromelain enzyme is inactivated by heat during the canning process, whereas fresh pineapple cannot be used because the active bromelain enzyme breaks down the gelatin proteins.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymatic Activity

Enzymatic activity refers to the biochemical processes where enzymes catalyze reactions, such as the breakdown of proteins. In fresh pineapple, the enzyme bromelain is present, which hydrolyzes proteins, preventing gelatin from setting properly. This enzymatic action is crucial to understand why fresh pineapple disrupts gelatin's gelling properties.
Gelatin Structure

Gelatin is a protein derived from collagen that forms a gel when dissolved in hot water and cooled. The gelling process relies on the formation of a network of protein strands that trap water. Understanding the structure and behavior of gelatin is essential to grasp how certain substances, like fresh pineapple, can interfere with its ability to gel.
Canning Process

The canning process involves heating food to kill enzymes and microorganisms, which also denatures proteins. Canned pineapple has undergone this process, rendering the bromelain inactive. This is why canned pineapple can be safely added to gelatin desserts without affecting the gelling action, contrasting with fresh pineapple.
