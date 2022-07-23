Textbook Question
What is the sequence of atoms along the "backbone" of a protein?
Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids of the peptide.
Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser-Pro-Phe-Arg.
a. Draw the complete structural formula of bradykinin.
Give an example of a protein containing primarily alpha-helices. Is this a fibrous or globular protein?
What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
b. Alanine and leucine
What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?
c. Aspartic acid and asparagine