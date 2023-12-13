Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 17
Chapter 18, Problem 17

Using three-letter abbreviations, show the six tripeptides that contain isoleucine, arginine, and valine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A tripeptide is a molecule composed of three amino acids linked by peptide bonds. The order of the amino acids matters, so we need to consider all possible sequences of the three given amino acids: isoleucine (Ile), arginine (Arg), and valine (Val).
Step 2: Recall that the number of permutations of three distinct items is given by the factorial of the number of items, which is 3! (3 factorial). This means there are 6 possible arrangements of the three amino acids.
Step 3: Write out all possible permutations of the three amino acids using their three-letter abbreviations. These are: Ile-Arg-Val, Ile-Val-Arg, Arg-Ile-Val, Arg-Val-Ile, Val-Ile-Arg, and Val-Arg-Ile.
Step 4: Verify that each sequence is unique and includes all three amino acids exactly once. This ensures that no sequence is repeated and all combinations are accounted for.
Step 5: Present the six tripeptides in the required format: Ile-Arg-Val, Ile-Val-Arg, Arg-Ile-Val, Arg-Val-Ile, Val-Ile-Arg, Val-Arg-Ile.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a specific structure, consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). Isoleucine (Ile), arginine (Arg), and valine (Val) are essential amino acids that play critical roles in protein synthesis and metabolic processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Tripeptides

Tripeptides are molecules formed by the linkage of three amino acids through peptide bonds. The sequence and composition of the amino acids in a tripeptide determine its properties and functions. In this context, tripeptides can be formed by combining isoleucine, arginine, and valine in various orders, leading to different structural and functional characteristics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:07
Peptides Concept 1

Peptide Bond Formation

Peptide bonds are covalent bonds that link amino acids together in a protein. This bond forms through a dehydration synthesis reaction, where the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another, releasing a molecule of water. Understanding peptide bond formation is essential for determining how to construct tripeptides from the specified amino acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:19
Phosphodiester Bond Formation Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure of glutamic acid at low pH, at high pH, and at the two forms that exist between low pH and high pH. Which of these structures represents the zwitterion?

58
views
Textbook Question

Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain, and serine is an amino acid with a polar side chain. Draw the two dipeptides that can be formed by these two amino acids. Identify the peptide bond.

953
views
Textbook Question

Tripeptides are composed of three amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Given a set of amino acids, you can make several different tripeptides.

a. Use the three-letter shorthand notations to name all the tripeptides that can be made from serine, tyrosine, and glycine. Each amino acid will be used once in each tripeptide.

554
views
Textbook Question

Identify the amino acids in the following dipeptide and tripeptide, and write the abbreviated forms of the peptide names. Copy the dipeptides, draw a box around the peptide bonds, and use an arrow to identify the α-carbon atoms. Draw a circle around the R groups, and indicate if the R groups are neutral, polar, acidic, or basic.

a.

259
views
Textbook Question

There are eight amino acids in vasopressin. How many peptide bonds are in this small protein?

800
views
Textbook Question

What atoms are present in a planar unit in a protein chain?

1580
views