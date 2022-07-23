How do the following noncovalent interactions help to stabilize the tertiary and quaternary structure of a protein? Give an example of a pair of amino acids that could give rise to each interaction.
a. Hydrophobic interactions
a. Hydrophobic interactions
b. Disulfide bonds
Give an example of a protein that has quaternary structure. How many polypeptide chains are present in this protein?
Explain how a protein is denatured by the following:
b. Strong acids
c. Organic solvents
Fresh pineapple cannot be used in gelatin desserts because it contains an enzyme that hydrolyzes the proteins in gelatin, destroying the gelling action. Canned pineapple can be added to gelatin with no problem. Why?