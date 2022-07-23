Hydrogen Bonds

Hydrogen bonds are weak interactions that occur when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom, like oxygen or nitrogen, is attracted to another electronegative atom. In the context of secondary structure, these bonds form between the carbonyl oxygen of one amino acid and the amide hydrogen of another, helping to stabilize the helical or sheet formations. Although individually weak, the cumulative effect of many hydrogen bonds significantly contributes to the stability of protein structures.