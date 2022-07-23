Is the bond formed between each pair in Problem 18.76 covalent or noncovalent?
a. Cysteine and cysteine
b. Alanine and leucine
c. Aspartic acid and asparagine
d. Serine and lysine
What is meant by the following terms as they apply to protein structure, and what bonds or molecular interactions stabilize that level of structure?
a. Primary structure
What level of protein structure is determined by the following:
a. Peptide bonds between amino acids?
How do the following noncovalent interactions help to stabilize the tertiary and quaternary structure of a protein? Give an example of a pair of amino acids that could give rise to each interaction.
a. Hydrophobic interactions