Does the enzyme described in each of the following statements require a cofactor to be active?
c. The presence of K+ does not affect the reaction.
Which vitamin provides us with each of the following?
b. Coenzyme A
Compare the structures of vitamin A and vitamin C. Which one is water-soluble and which is fat-soluble? What structural features does each have that make one water-soluble and the other fat-soluble?
Vitamins are a diverse group of compounds that must be present in the diet. List four functions of vitamins in the body.
Answer questions (a)–(e) concerning the following reaction:
a. The enzyme involved in this reaction belongs to what class of enzymes?
b. Since hydrogens are removed, the enzyme belongs to what subclass of the enzyme class from part (a)?