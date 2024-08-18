Which vitamin provides us with each of the following?
b. Coenzyme A
Compare the structures of vitamin A and vitamin C. Which one is water-soluble and which is fat-soluble? What structural features does each have that make one water-soluble and the other fat-soluble?
Based on the structure shown for retinol (vitamin A) and the names of the two related forms of vitamin A, retinal and retinoic acid, what do you expect to be the structural differences among these three compounds?
Answer questions (a)–(e) concerning the following reaction:
a. The enzyme involved in this reaction belongs to what class of enzymes?
b. Since hydrogens are removed, the enzyme belongs to what subclass of the enzyme class from part (a)?
c. What is the substrate for the reaction as written?