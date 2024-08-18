Skip to main content
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
Chapter 19, Problem 21

Vitamins are a diverse group of compounds that must be present in the diet. List four functions of vitamins in the body.

Vitamins act as coenzymes or cofactors, which are molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing biochemical reactions. For example, vitamin B-complex vitamins are essential for energy metabolism.
Vitamins play a role in maintaining healthy vision, skin, and immune function. For instance, vitamin A is crucial for vision and immune system support.
Vitamins are involved in the synthesis and repair of tissues. For example, vitamin C is necessary for the production of collagen, a protein that helps maintain the structure of skin, blood vessels, and connective tissues.
Vitamins help protect the body from oxidative damage. For instance, vitamins like vitamin E and vitamin C act as antioxidants, neutralizing free radicals that can damage cells and tissues.

Essential Nutrients

Vitamins are classified as essential nutrients, meaning they are necessary for various bodily functions but cannot be synthesized in sufficient quantities by the body. They must be obtained through diet, highlighting their importance in maintaining health and preventing deficiencies.
Biochemical Functions

Vitamins play critical roles in biochemical processes, including acting as coenzymes or precursors for enzyme function. For example, B vitamins are vital for energy metabolism, while vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, illustrating their diverse roles in maintaining physiological balance.
Antioxidant Properties

Certain vitamins, such as vitamins C and E, function as antioxidants, protecting the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This protective role is crucial for reducing the risk of chronic diseases and supporting overall cellular health.
