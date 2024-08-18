Textbook Question
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Cu2+
1202
views
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
a. Cu2+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Tetrahydrofolate
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
c. NAD+
Which of the following is a cofactor and which is a coenzyme?
b. Pyridoxyl phosphate
What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?
b. Decarboxylases
What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?
c. Lipases