What atom in the cytochromes undergoes oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain? What atoms in coenzyme Q undergo oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain?
What would happen to the citric acid cycle if NADH and FADH2 were not reoxidized?
What does the term “oxidative phosphorylation” mean? What is substrate-level phosphorylation? Are these processes the same? Explain.
Oxidative phosphorylation has three reaction products.
a. What is the energy-carrying product?
What supplies the energy to drive oxidative phosphorylation?
Why must the breakdown of molecules for energy in the body occur in several steps, rather than in one step?