Reoxidation Process

Reoxidation refers to the process by which NADH and FADH₂ are converted back to their oxidized forms, NAD⁺ and FAD, respectively. This process is critical for the continuation of the citric acid cycle and is primarily achieved through the electron transport chain. If reoxidation does not occur, the cycle would halt, leading to a depletion of NAD⁺ and FAD, ultimately disrupting ATP production.