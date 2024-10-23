Textbook Question
What are the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain?
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
b. CoQ
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
c. NADH/H+
What would happen to the citric acid cycle if NADH and FADH2 were not reoxidized?
What does the term “oxidative phosphorylation” mean? What is substrate-level phosphorylation? Are these processes the same? Explain.
In oxidative phosphorylation, what is oxidized and what is phosphorylated?