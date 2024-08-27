What supplies the energy to drive oxidative phosphorylation?

Textbook Question
What does the term “oxidative phosphorylation” mean? What is substrate-level phosphorylation? Are these processes the same? Explain.
In oxidative phosphorylation, what is oxidized and what is phosphorylated?
Oxidative phosphorylation has three reaction products.
a. What is the energy-carrying product?
Why must the breakdown of molecules for energy in the body occur in several steps, rather than in one step?
With what class of enzymes are the coenzymes NAD+ and FAD associated?
We talk of burning food in a combustion process, producing CO2 and H2O from food and O2. Explain how O2 is involved in the process although no O2 is directly involved in the citric acid cycle.