Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 71a
Chapter 21, Problem 71a

Oxidative phosphorylation has three reaction products.
a. What is the energy-carrying product?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Oxidative phosphorylation is the final stage of cellular respiration, occurring in the mitochondria. It involves the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce energy.
Identify the key process: During oxidative phosphorylation, electrons are transferred through a series of protein complexes in the electron transport chain, creating a proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane.
Recognize the energy-carrying product: The energy from the proton gradient is used by ATP synthase to convert ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and inorganic phosphate (Pi) into ATP (adenosine triphosphate). ATP is the primary energy-carrying molecule in cells.
Note the other products: In addition to ATP, oxidative phosphorylation also produces water (H₂O) as a result of oxygen acting as the final electron acceptor, and heat as a byproduct of the process.
Conclude: The energy-carrying product of oxidative phosphorylation is ATP, which stores and provides energy for various cellular processes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidative Phosphorylation

Oxidative phosphorylation is a metabolic pathway that occurs in the mitochondria, where energy from electrons transferred through the electron transport chain is used to produce ATP. This process involves the reduction of oxygen to water and is coupled with the generation of a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:51
Oxidative Phosphorylation Concept 2

ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate)

ATP, or adenosine triphosphate, is the primary energy-carrying molecule in cells. It stores and transports chemical energy within cells for metabolism. During oxidative phosphorylation, ATP is synthesized from ADP and inorganic phosphate, making it a crucial product of this process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:03
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Example 2

Electron Transport Chain

The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons derived from NADH and FADH2. As electrons move through the chain, they release energy used to pump protons across the membrane, creating a gradient that ultimately drives ATP production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:10
Intro to Electron Transport Chain Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What would happen to the citric acid cycle if NADH and FADH2 were not reoxidized?

1421
views
Textbook Question

What does the term “oxidative phosphorylation” mean? What is substrate-level phosphorylation? Are these processes the same? Explain.

1167
views
Textbook Question

In oxidative phosphorylation, what is oxidized and what is phosphorylated?

1536
views
Textbook Question

What supplies the energy to drive oxidative phosphorylation?

1326
views
Textbook Question

Why must the breakdown of molecules for energy in the body occur in several steps, rather than in one step?

598
views
Textbook Question

With what class of enzymes are the coenzymes NAD+ and FAD associated?

1531
views