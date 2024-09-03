Textbook Question
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
c. NADH/H+
What atom in the cytochromes undergoes oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain? What atoms in coenzyme Q undergo oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain?
What would happen to the citric acid cycle if NADH and FADH2 were not reoxidized?
In oxidative phosphorylation, what is oxidized and what is phosphorylated?
Oxidative phosphorylation has three reaction products.
a. What is the energy-carrying product?
What supplies the energy to drive oxidative phosphorylation?