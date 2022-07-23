Skip to main content
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 55c
Chapter 21, Problem 55c

Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a hydration reaction. A hydration reaction involves the addition of a water molecule (H₂O) to a compound, typically resulting in the formation of an alcohol or other functional group.
Step 2: Review the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle) in Figure 21.8. Pay close attention to the chemical transformations occurring in each step.
Step 3: Identify the step(s) where a water molecule is added to a substrate. Look for reactions where the reactant gains a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a hydrogen atom (H) from water.
Step 4: Specifically, focus on the conversion of fumarate to malate. This step involves the addition of water across the double bond of fumarate, forming malate. This is a classic example of a hydration reaction.
Step 5: Confirm that no other steps in the citric acid cycle involve the addition of water in the same manner. Ensure that you understand the role of enzymes like fumarase, which catalyzes the hydration reaction in the cycle.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of enzymatic reactions that occur in the mitochondria, playing a crucial role in cellular respiration. It involves the oxidation of acetyl-CoA to produce energy in the form of ATP, NADH, and FADH2, while also generating carbon dioxide as a waste product. Understanding this cycle is essential for identifying specific reactions, such as hydration, that contribute to metabolic processes.
Hydration Reaction

A hydration reaction is a chemical process where a water molecule is added to a substance, often resulting in the formation of a new compound. In the context of the citric acid cycle, hydration reactions are important for the conversion of certain intermediates, facilitating the transformation of substrates and the continuation of the cycle. Recognizing these reactions helps in pinpointing specific steps that involve the addition of water.
Enzymatic Reactions

Enzymatic reactions are biochemical processes catalyzed by enzymes, which are proteins that speed up chemical reactions without being consumed in the process. In the citric acid cycle, various enzymes facilitate each step, including those that involve hydration. Understanding the role of enzymes is crucial for identifying how specific reactions, such as hydration, are carried out and regulated within the cycle.
