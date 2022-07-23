Textbook Question
What is the final fate of the carbons in acetyl-CoA after several turns of the citric acid cycle?
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO2)?
How many NADH and how many FADH2 molecules are formed in the citric acid cycle?
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle transfer energy as FADH2?
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle transfer energy as NADH?