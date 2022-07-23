Textbook Question
Where in the cell does the citric acid cycle take place?
What is the final fate of the carbons in acetyl-CoA after several turns of the citric acid cycle?
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?
How many NADH and how many FADH2 molecules are formed in the citric acid cycle?
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle transfer energy as FADH2?