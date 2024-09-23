Textbook Question
What supplies the energy to drive oxidative phosphorylation?
Why must the breakdown of molecules for energy in the body occur in several steps, rather than in one step?
With what class of enzymes are the coenzymes NAD+ and FAD associated?
If you use a flame to burn a pile of glucose completely to give carbon dioxide and water, the overall reaction is identical to the metabolic oxidation of glucose. Explain the differences in the fate of the energy released in each case.
The mitochondrion pumps H+ from the matrix into the intermembrane space. Which region is more acidic, the matrix or the intermembrane space? Why?
The citric acid cycle contains four 4-carbon dicarboxylic acids.
a. Name them.