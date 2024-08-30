Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of chemical reactions used by all aerobic organisms to generate energy. It takes place in the mitochondria and involves the oxidation of acetyl-CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2. Understanding this cycle is crucial for identifying the reactants and products involved in each step, particularly in steps 3, 6, and 8.