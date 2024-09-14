Textbook Question
Which cells, liver, muscle, or brain, use the following pathways?
b. Gluconeogenesis
Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
a. Pyruvate kinase
Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
d. Phosphoglycerate mutase
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
a. Glycolysis of 1 mol of glucose
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
b. Aerobic conversion of 1 mol of pyruvate to 1 mol of acetyl-CoA
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
c. Catabolism of 1 mol of acetyl-CoA in the citric acid cycle