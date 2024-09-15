Textbook Question
What three products are formed from pyruvate under aerobic, anaerobic, and fermentation conditions?
What is the major purpose of the pentose phosphate pathway? What cofactor (coenzyme) is used?
Which cells, liver, muscle, or brain, use the following pathways?
a. Glycolysis
Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
a. Pyruvate kinase
Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
d. Phosphoglycerate mutase
Review the 10 steps in glycolysis and then answer the following questions:
c. Which step is a dehydration?