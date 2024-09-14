Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
a. Pyruvate kinase
Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
a. Pyruvate kinase
Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
d. Phosphoglycerate mutase
Review the 10 steps in glycolysis and then answer the following questions:
c. Which step is a dehydration?
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
b. Aerobic conversion of 1 mol of pyruvate to 1 mol of acetyl-CoA
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
c. Catabolism of 1 mol of acetyl-CoA in the citric acid cycle
Lactate can be converted into pyruvate by the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase and the coenzyme NAD+. Write the reaction in the standard biochemical format, using a curved arrow to show the involvement of NAD+.