Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 Carbohydrate MetabolismProblem 45d
Chapter 22, Problem 45d

Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?
d. Phosphoglycerate mutase

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of phosphoglycerate mutase in glycolysis: This enzyme catalyzes the isomerization of 3-phosphoglycerate to 2-phosphoglycerate. It is a type of isomerase that rearranges the functional group within the molecule without adding or removing atoms.
Identify the specific step in glycolysis: Phosphoglycerate mutase acts during the eighth step of glycolysis, which is part of the energy payoff phase.
Write the chemical equation for the reaction: The reaction can be represented as: 3-phosphoglycerate2-phosphoglycerate. This shows the conversion of 3-phosphoglycerate to 2-phosphoglycerate.
Explain the mechanism briefly: The enzyme uses a phosphorylated histidine residue in its active site to facilitate the transfer of the phosphate group from the 3rd carbon to the 2nd carbon of the glycerate molecule.
Relate the reaction to the overall glycolysis pathway: This step is crucial for preparing the molecule for the subsequent dehydration reaction catalyzed by enolase, which leads to the formation of phosphoenolpyruvate, a high-energy intermediate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH in the process. It consists of ten enzyme-catalyzed reactions and occurs in the cytoplasm of cells. Understanding glycolysis is essential for grasping how energy is generated in cellular respiration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Glycolysis Concept 5

Enzymatic Catalysis

Enzymatic catalysis refers to the process by which enzymes accelerate biochemical reactions. Each enzyme is specific to a particular reaction or type of reaction, lowering the activation energy required. This specificity is crucial for understanding which enzymes catalyze specific steps in glycolysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:09
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 1

Phosphoglycerate Mutase

Phosphoglycerate mutase is an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of 3-phosphoglycerate to 2-phosphoglycerate in glycolysis. This reaction is part of the energy investment phase of glycolysis and is essential for the subsequent steps leading to ATP production. Recognizing the role of this enzyme helps in understanding the overall glycolytic pathway.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:12
Gluconeogenesis Concept 5
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which cells, liver, muscle, or brain, use the following pathways?

a. Glycolysis

1105
views
Textbook Question

Which cells, liver, muscle, or brain, use the following pathways?

b. Gluconeogenesis

642
views
Textbook Question

Which glycolysis reactions are catalyzed by the following enzymes?

a. Pyruvate kinase

644
views
Textbook Question

Review the 10 steps in glycolysis and then answer the following questions:

c. Which step is a dehydration?

723
views
Textbook Question

How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?

a. Glycolysis of 1 mol of glucose

734
views
Textbook Question

How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?

b. Aerobic conversion of 1 mol of pyruvate to 1 mol of acetyl-CoA

630
views