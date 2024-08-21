Skip to main content
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 42a

Which cells, liver, muscle, or brain, use the following pathways?
a. Glycolysis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of glycolysis: Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH. It is an anaerobic process, meaning it does not require oxygen, and occurs in the cytoplasm of cells.
Identify the types of cells that use glycolysis: Glycolysis is a universal pathway and occurs in almost all cells, as it is a primary method of energy production, especially when oxygen is limited.
Explain glycolysis in liver cells: Liver cells use glycolysis to generate energy and also to regulate blood glucose levels. The liver can convert excess glucose into glycogen for storage or use glycolysis to produce intermediates for other metabolic pathways.
Explain glycolysis in muscle cells: Muscle cells rely heavily on glycolysis, especially during intense physical activity when oxygen supply is limited. Glycolysis provides a rapid source of ATP to fuel muscle contractions.
Explain glycolysis in brain cells: Brain cells depend on glycolysis as a primary energy source because the brain has a high demand for glucose. Glycolysis in brain cells ensures a continuous supply of ATP to support neuronal activity and other cellular functions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process. It occurs in the cytoplasm of cells and is the first step in both aerobic and anaerobic respiration. This pathway is crucial for energy production, especially in cells with high energy demands, such as muscle cells during exercise.
Cellular Metabolism

Cellular metabolism encompasses all biochemical processes that occur within a cell, including energy production, biosynthesis, and degradation of molecules. Different cell types, such as liver, muscle, and brain cells, have distinct metabolic profiles and pathways they utilize based on their specific functions and energy requirements. Understanding these differences is essential for analyzing how various cells utilize glycolysis.
Tissue-Specific Metabolism

Tissue-specific metabolism refers to the unique metabolic pathways and preferences exhibited by different types of cells or tissues. For instance, liver cells are involved in gluconeogenesis and glycogen storage, while muscle cells primarily rely on glycolysis for quick energy during physical activity. Brain cells, on the other hand, predominantly use glucose and ketone bodies for energy, highlighting the importance of understanding how glycolysis is utilized across different tissues.
