Ch.23 Lipids
Chapter 23, Problem 74a

Based on the information in Section 23.7, how would you expect each of these common metabolites to cross the cell membrane?
a. NO (nitrous oxide)

1
Identify the chemical properties of nitrous oxide (NO). NO is a small, nonpolar molecule, which is important for determining how it interacts with the cell membrane.
Recall the structure of the cell membrane. The cell membrane is composed of a phospholipid bilayer with hydrophilic (water-attracting) heads on the outside and hydrophobic (water-repelling) tails on the inside.
Understand the mechanism of passive diffusion. Small, nonpolar molecules like NO can diffuse directly through the hydrophobic core of the phospholipid bilayer without the need for transport proteins or energy input.
Conclude that NO crosses the cell membrane via passive diffusion due to its small size and nonpolar nature, which allows it to move freely through the lipid bilayer.
Note that this process does not require energy (ATP) or specific transport mechanisms, as NO moves down its concentration gradient across the membrane.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Membrane Structure

The cell membrane is primarily composed of a phospholipid bilayer, which creates a semi-permeable barrier. This structure allows certain molecules to pass through while restricting others based on size, polarity, and charge. Understanding this structure is crucial for predicting how different metabolites, like NO, can traverse the membrane.
Diffusion

Diffusion is the process by which molecules move from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration. Small, nonpolar molecules, such as nitrous oxide (NO), can easily diffuse across the lipid bilayer without the need for transport proteins, making this concept essential for understanding how NO crosses the cell membrane.
Membrane Permeability

Membrane permeability refers to the ability of substances to pass through the cell membrane. Factors influencing permeability include molecular size, polarity, and the presence of specific transport mechanisms. For example, NO is a small, nonpolar gas, which enhances its permeability and allows it to diffuse freely across the membrane.
