Cardiolipin, a compound found in heart muscle, has the following structure. What products are formed if all ester bonds in the molecule are saponified by treatment with aqueous NaOH?
Based on the information in Section 23.7, how would you expect each of these common metabolites to cross the cell membrane?
c. Ca2+
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Cell Membrane Structure
Ion Channels and Transporters
Active vs. Passive Transport
Which process requires energy—passive or active transport? Why is energy sometimes required to move solute across the cell membrane?
Based on the information in Section 23.7, how would you expect each of these common metabolites to cross the cell membrane?
a. NO (nitrous oxide)
Based on the information in Section 23.7, how would you expect each of these common metabolites to cross the cell membrane?
a. CO
Which of the following are saponifiable lipids? (Recall that ester bonds are broken by base hydrolysis.)
a. Progesterone
b. Glyceryl trioleate
c. A sphingomyelin
d. Prostaglandin E1
e. A cerebroside
f. A lecithin
Identify the component parts of each saponifiable lipid listed in Problem 23.76.
a. Progesterone
b. Glyceryl trioleate
c. A sphingomyelin
d. Prostaglandin
e. A cerebroside
f. A lecithin