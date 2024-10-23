Types of Lipids

Lipids can be categorized into saponifiable and non-saponifiable types. Saponifiable lipids, such as triglycerides and phospholipids, can be hydrolyzed into smaller molecules, while non-saponifiable lipids, like steroids and certain vitamins, do not contain ester bonds and cannot undergo saponification. Understanding these categories is crucial for identifying which lipids can be saponified.