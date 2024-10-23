Based on the information in Section 23.7, how would you expect each of these common metabolites to cross the cell membrane?
a. NO (nitrous oxide)
a. NO (nitrous oxide)
c. Ca2+
a. CO
Identify the component parts of each saponifiable lipid listed in Problem 23.76.
a. Progesterone
b. Glyceryl trioleate
c. A sphingomyelin
d. Prostaglandin
e. A cerebroside
f. A lecithin
Draw the structure of a triacylglycerol made from two molecules of myristic acid and one molecule of linolenic acid.
Draw cholesterol acetate. Is this molecule saponifiable? Explain.