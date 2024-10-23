Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.23 Lipids
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.23 LipidsProblem 28
Chapter 23, Problem 28

Draw an 18-carbon saturated fatty acid. Is this a “straight-chain” molecule or a “bent” molecule?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a saturated fatty acid. A saturated fatty acid contains only single bonds between carbon atoms, meaning there are no double or triple bonds in the hydrocarbon chain.
Step 2: Recognize that the molecule has 18 carbon atoms. The structure will consist of a carboxylic acid group (COOH) at one end and a long hydrocarbon chain of 17 carbon atoms attached to it.
Step 3: Draw the carboxylic acid group (COOH) at one end of the molecule. This is the functional group that defines the molecule as a fatty acid.
Step 4: Add 17 carbon atoms in a straight chain, each bonded to two hydrogen atoms (except for the terminal carbon, which will have three hydrogens). Use the general formula for a saturated fatty acid: \( C_nH_{2n+1}COOH \), where \( n \) is the number of carbons in the chain.
Step 5: Determine the shape of the molecule. Since there are no double bonds, the molecule will be a 'straight-chain' structure, as the single bonds allow the carbon atoms to align in a linear fashion without kinks or bends.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saturated Fatty Acids

Saturated fatty acids are types of fats that have no double bonds between the carbon atoms in their hydrocarbon chain. This means that each carbon atom is fully 'saturated' with hydrogen atoms. The absence of double bonds allows these fatty acids to pack closely together, resulting in a solid state at room temperature, which is characteristic of saturated fats.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Fatty Acids Concept 2

Molecular Structure

The molecular structure of a fatty acid includes a long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group at one end. In the case of an 18-carbon saturated fatty acid, the chain consists of 18 carbon atoms linked by single bonds. This structure is typically linear or 'straight-chain' due to the lack of double bonds, which would otherwise introduce bends or kinks in the chain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:34
Molecular Models Example 1

Straight-Chain vs. Bent Molecules

Straight-chain molecules have a linear arrangement of atoms, allowing them to pack tightly together, while bent molecules have one or more double bonds that create angles in the chain. In the case of an 18-carbon saturated fatty acid, the absence of double bonds means it is a straight-chain molecule, which influences its physical properties and behavior in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:43
Intro to Electron Transport Chain Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

As noted earlier (Section 22.3), he first step in glycolysis, which occurs within cells, is phosphorylation of glucose to glucose 6-phosphate. Why does this step prevent passive diffusion of glucose back out of the cell?

1094
views
Textbook Question

Complete hydrogenation of triacylglycerol C in Problem 23.20 yields a triacylglycerol of what fatty acid composition? Would the hydrogenation product of triacylglycerol C be more like the hydrogenation product of triacylglycerol A or B? Explain.

922
views
Textbook Question

A membrane lipid was isolated and completely hydrolyzed. The following products were detected: ethanolamine, phosphate, glycerol, palmitic acid, and oleic acid. Propose a structure for this membrane lipid, and name the family to which it belongs.

761
views
Textbook Question

Draw an 18-carbon unsaturated fatty acid that contains two carbon–carbon double bonds, one on carbon 6 and one on carbon 9 (count starting with the carboxyl carbon). Is this a “straight-chain” molecule or a “bent” molecule?

1111
views
Textbook Question

Are the carbon–carbon double bonds in naturally occurring fatty acids primarily cis or trans?

1489
views
Textbook Question

Which of these fatty acids has the lower melting point? Explain why.

a. Linoleic acid

b. Stearic acid

541
views