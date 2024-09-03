How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from complete catabolism of the following compounds?
a. Myristic acid, CH3(CH2)12COOH
What causes acetone to be present in the breath of someone with uncontrolled diabetes?
Name the starting material for fatty acid synthesis.
Consuming too many carbohydrates causes deposition of fats in adipose tissue. How does this happen?
Why are extra calories consumed as carbohydrates stored as fat and not as glycogen?
Lipoproteins that transport lipids from the diet are described as exogenous. Those that transport lipids produced in metabolic pathways are described as endogenous. Which of the following lipoproteins transports exogenous lipids and which transports endogenous lipids?
a. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL)
b. Chylomicrons