Substrate-Level Phosphorylation

Substrate-level phosphorylation is a process by which ATP is produced directly from the phosphorylation of ADP using a phosphate group from a substrate molecule. In glycolysis, this occurs during the conversion of 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate and again during the conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate. This mechanism is distinct from oxidative phosphorylation, which occurs in the mitochondria.