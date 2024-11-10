Textbook Question
Write the equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol composed of stearic acid, oleic acid, and linoleic acid by pancreatic lipase.
What is the origin of the triacylglycerols transported by very low-density lipoproteins?
How is cholesterol transported around the body? When it leaves the liver, what is its destination and use?
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from catabolism of 1 molecule of glyceryl trilaurate?
Why is the stepwise oxidation of fatty acids called β oxidation?
How many moles of ATP are produced by the complete oxidation of 1 mol of myristic acid?