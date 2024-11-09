Textbook Question
Compare the differences between β oxidation and fatty acid synthesis (lipogenesis). Are these pathways the reverse of each other?
Why do lipids make you feel full for a long time after a meal?
What is the purpose of bile acids in lipid digestion?
What is the origin of the triacylglycerols transported by very low-density lipoproteins?
How is cholesterol transported around the body? When it leaves the liver, what is its destination and use?
The glycerol derived from lipolysis of triacylglycerols is converted into glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate, which then enters into step 6 of the glycolysis pathway. What further transformations are necessary to convert glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate into pyruvate?