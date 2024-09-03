Textbook Question
What is the purpose of bile acids in lipid digestion?
Write the equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol composed of stearic acid, oleic acid, and linoleic acid by pancreatic lipase.
What is the origin of the triacylglycerols transported by very low-density lipoproteins?
The glycerol derived from lipolysis of triacylglycerols is converted into glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate, which then enters into step 6 of the glycolysis pathway. What further transformations are necessary to convert glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate into pyruvate?
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from catabolism of 1 molecule of glyceryl trilaurate?
Why is the stepwise oxidation of fatty acids called β oxidation?