Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium Problem 45b
Chapter 10, Problem 45b

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
a. ZnCO3(s) + HBr(aq) →

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a reaction between a metal carbonate (ZnCO₃) and an acid (HBr). Such reactions typically produce a salt, water, and carbon dioxide gas.
Write the unbalanced reaction: The products of the reaction will be zinc bromide (ZnBr₂), water (H₂O), and carbon dioxide (CO₂). The unbalanced equation is: ZnCO₃(s) + HBr(aq) → ZnBr₂(aq) + H₂O(l) + CO₂(g).
Balance the zinc (Zn) atoms: There is one Zn atom on both sides of the equation, so zinc is already balanced.
Balance the bromine (Br) atoms: There are two bromine atoms in ZnBr₂, so you need 2 HBr molecules on the reactant side. The updated equation is: ZnCO₃(s) + 2HBr(aq) → ZnBr₂(aq) + H₂O(l) + CO₂(g).
Verify the balance of all atoms: Check that the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of the equation. There is 1 Zn, 1 C, 3 O, 2 H, and 2 Br on both sides, so the equation is balanced.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reactions

A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this context, the reaction between zinc carbonate (ZnCO₃) and hydrobromic acid (HBr) illustrates an acid-base reaction where an acid reacts with a carbonate to produce a salt, water, and carbon dioxide.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing a chemical equation ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process involves adjusting coefficients in front of compounds to achieve equal representation of each element, which is crucial for accurately depicting the reaction.
Products of Acid-Base Reactions

In acid-base reactions involving carbonates, the typical products include a salt, water, and carbon dioxide gas. For the reaction between ZnCO₃ and HBr, the expected products are zinc bromide (ZnBr₂), water (H₂O), and carbon dioxide (CO₂), which must be identified and balanced in the final equation.
