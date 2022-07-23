Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 41

Complete the following table:

1
Step 1: Recall the relationship between pH and the concentration of hydronium ions ([H₃O⁺]). The formula is: pH=-log([H₃O⁺]). Rearrange this formula to solve for [H₃O⁺]: [H₃O⁺]=10-pH.
Step 2: Substitute the given pH value (2.50) into the formula to calculate [H₃O⁺]. This will give the concentration of hydronium ions in moles per liter.
Step 3: Use the relationship between [H₃O⁺] and [OH⁻] in water, which is governed by the ion product constant for water: Kw=[H₃O⁺]×[OH⁻]. At 25°C, Kw=10-14. Rearrange this formula to solve for [OH⁻]: [OH⁻]=10-14/[H₃O⁺].
Step 4: Determine whether the substance is acidic, neutral, or basic based on the pH value. A pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, a pH of 7 indicates a neutral solution, and a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic solution. Since the pH is 2.50, the solution is acidic.
Step 5: Complete the table by filling in the calculated values for [H₃O⁺] and [OH⁻], and indicate that the solution is acidic based on the pH value.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and values above 7 indicate basicity. The scale is logarithmic, meaning each whole number change represents a tenfold change in acidity or basicity.
The pH Scale

Hydronium and Hydroxide Ions

In aqueous solutions, the concentration of hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) determines the pH. An increase in H3O+ concentration results in a lower pH (more acidic), while an increase in OH- concentration results in a higher pH (more basic). The product of these concentrations is constant at 25°C, known as the ion product of water.
Polyatomic Ions

Acidic, Neutral, or Basic Solutions

Solutions can be classified as acidic, neutral, or basic based on their pH values. Acidic solutions have a pH less than 7, neutral solutions have a pH of exactly 7, and basic solutions have a pH greater than 7. The classification helps in understanding the chemical behavior and reactivity of substances in different environments.
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
