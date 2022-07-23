Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 45a
Chapter 10, Problem 45a

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Zn(s) + HCl(aq) →

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a single replacement reaction where zinc (Zn), a metal, reacts with hydrochloric acid (HCl), an acid, to produce a salt and hydrogen gas.
Write the unbalanced equation: Zn(s) + HCl(aq) → ZnCl₂(aq) + H₂(g). Zinc replaces the hydrogen in HCl, forming zinc chloride (ZnCl₂) and hydrogen gas (H₂).
Balance the equation for the number of atoms of each element on both sides. Start with the hydrogen atoms: Since there are 2 hydrogen atoms in H₂, you need 2 molecules of HCl. The updated equation becomes Zn(s) + 2HCl(aq) → ZnCl₂(aq) + H₂(g).
Verify that the equation is balanced: Check that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides. Zinc (Zn) has 1 atom on each side, chlorine (Cl) has 2 atoms on each side, and hydrogen (H) has 2 atoms on each side.
Confirm the physical states of the reactants and products: Zinc is a solid (s), hydrochloric acid is aqueous (aq), zinc chloride is aqueous (aq), and hydrogen is a gas (g). The final balanced equation is Zn(s) + 2HCl(aq) → ZnCl₂(aq) + H₂(g).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Types of Chemical Reactions

The reaction between zinc (Zn) and hydrochloric acid (HCl) is an example of a single displacement reaction, where one element displaces another in a compound. In this case, zinc displaces hydrogen from hydrochloric acid, forming zinc chloride and hydrogen gas. Understanding the type of reaction helps predict the products formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:07
Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1

Reactants and Products

In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo change, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. In the given equation, zinc and hydrochloric acid are the reactants, and the products will include zinc chloride (ZnCl2) and hydrogen gas (H2). Identifying reactants and products is crucial for writing and balancing chemical equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of each solution given the following:

f. [OH-] = 8.2 × 10-4 M

1093
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

980
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following table:

1020
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:

a. ZnCO3(s) + HBr(aq) →

1315
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:

c. HCl(aq) + NaHCO3(s) →

1360
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:

d. H2SO4(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) →

823
views