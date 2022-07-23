Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 42
Chapter 10, Problem 42

Complete the following table:

Step 1: Recall the relationship between hydronium ion concentration ([H₃O⁺]) and hydroxide ion concentration ([OH⁻]) in water. The product of these concentrations is given by the ionization constant of water: \( [H₃O⁺] \times [OH⁻] = 1.0 \times 10^{-14} \) at 25°C.
Step 2: Use the given [H₃O⁺] value (\( 1.0 \times 10^{-12} \)) to calculate [OH⁻]. Rearrange the equation to solve for [OH⁻]: \( [OH⁻] = \frac{1.0 \times 10^{-14}}{[H₃O⁺]} \). Substitute \( [H₃O⁺] = 1.0 \times 10^{-12} \) into the equation.
Step 3: Calculate the pH using the formula \( \text{pH} = -\log([H₃O⁺]) \). Substitute \( [H₃O⁺] = 1.0 \times 10^{-12} \) into the formula to determine the pH value.
Step 4: Determine whether the substance is acidic, neutral, or basic based on the pH value. Recall that a pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, a pH of 7 indicates a neutral solution, and a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic solution.
Step 5: Summarize the table by filling in the calculated [OH⁻], pH, and the classification (acidic, neutral, or basic) based on the pH value.

Hydronium Ion Concentration

Hydronium ion concentration, represented as [H3O+], indicates the amount of hydronium ions present in a solution. It is a crucial factor in determining the acidity of a solution; higher concentrations correspond to more acidic solutions. In the case of bleach, the concentration is given as 1.0×10^-12 M, which suggests a low level of acidity.
pH Scale

The pH scale quantifies the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and values above 7 indicate basicity. The pH can be calculated from the hydronium ion concentration using the formula pH = -log[H3O+]. For bleach, the low hydronium concentration will result in a high pH, indicating a basic solution.
Acidic, Neutral, or Basic

This classification describes the nature of a solution based on its pH level. Solutions with a pH less than 7 are acidic, those with a pH of 7 are neutral, and those with a pH greater than 7 are basic. Understanding this classification is essential for interpreting the properties of substances like bleach, which is typically basic due to its low hydronium ion concentration.
