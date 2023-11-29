Skip to main content
Chapter 11, Problem 12b

Indicate whether each of the following pairs represent structural isomers or the same molecule:
b. Structural formulas of two hydrocarbon compounds, indicating whether they are isomers or the same molecule.

Step 1: Understand the concept of structural isomers. Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms, resulting in different structures and properties.
Step 2: Examine the molecular formula of both compounds in the pair. Verify that the molecular formula is identical for both structures, as this is a prerequisite for structural isomerism.
Step 3: Analyze the connectivity of atoms in each structure. Look for differences in how the atoms are bonded to one another. For example, check for variations in branching, functional group placement, or chain length.
Step 4: Compare the two structures carefully. If the connectivity of atoms is identical in both structures, they represent the same molecule. If the connectivity differs, they are structural isomers.
Step 5: Conclude whether the pair represents structural isomers or the same molecule based on your analysis of molecular formula and connectivity.

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms within the molecule. This can include variations in the connectivity of atoms or the presence of different functional groups. Understanding structural isomers is crucial for distinguishing between molecules that may have similar properties but different chemical behaviors.
Molecular Formula

The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and types of atoms present in the molecule, represented by chemical symbols and subscripts. For example, C2H6 represents ethane, which has two carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms. Recognizing the molecular formula is essential for identifying whether two compounds can be structural isomers or if they are identical.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They play a significant role in determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Identifying functional groups can help in understanding how structural isomers may differ in their chemical behavior despite having the same molecular formula.
