Substituents in Aromatic Compounds

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in an aromatic compound, affecting its chemical properties and reactivity. In the case of 2,4-dibromophenol, the 'dibromo' indicates two bromine atoms are attached to the benzene ring at the second and fourth positions, while 'phenol' indicates the presence of a hydroxyl (-OH) group, which influences the compound's acidity and overall behavior.