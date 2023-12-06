Textbook Question
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
b. methyl propyl ether
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
a. butane or 1-propanol
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
c. methyl propyl ether or 1-butanol