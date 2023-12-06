Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 47c

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol

Step 1: Identify the parent chain. The name 'pentanol' indicates that the parent chain is a five-carbon chain (pentane) with an alcohol (-OH) functional group attached.
Step 2: Locate the alcohol group. The '3-pentanol' part of the name specifies that the -OH group is attached to the third carbon in the chain.
Step 3: Add the methyl substituent. The '2-methyl' part of the name indicates that a methyl group (-CH₃) is attached to the second carbon in the chain.
Step 4: Assemble the condensed structural formula. Write the structure by placing the substituents (-OH and -CH₃) on the appropriate carbons of the pentane chain. For example, the condensed formula will show the arrangement of all atoms explicitly.
Step 5: If using a line-angle formula, represent the five-carbon chain as a zigzag line, place the -OH group on the third vertex, and add a branch for the methyl group on the second vertex. Ensure the structure reflects the correct connectivity and geometry.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 2-methyl-3-pentanol, the condensed formula would highlight the branching and functional groups in a compact form.
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures, especially in cyclic compounds. For cyclic structures, this formula allows for a clear depiction of the ring and substituents without clutter.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. It provides a standardized way to communicate the identity of a compound, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication. In the case of 2-methyl-3-pentanol, the name indicates the main chain (pentanol) and the position of the methyl group, which is crucial for understanding its structure.
IUPAC Naming Concept 3
