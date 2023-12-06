Skip to main content
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
b. methyl propyl ether

Understand the structure of methyl propyl ether: This is an ether, which means it contains an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups. In this case, the two alkyl groups are a methyl group (CH₃-) and a propyl group (CH₃CH₂CH₂-).
Identify the condensed structural formula for the methyl group: The methyl group is represented as CH₃.
Identify the condensed structural formula for the propyl group: The propyl group is represented as CH₃CH₂CH₂.
Combine the two alkyl groups with the oxygen atom: The oxygen atom (O) is placed between the methyl group and the propyl group to form the ether bond. The condensed structural formula will show the methyl group on one side of the oxygen and the propyl group on the other side.
If drawing the line-angle formula: Represent the oxygen atom as a vertex, with a single line extending to the methyl group and another single line extending to the propyl group. The propyl group is drawn as a chain of three connected lines, while the methyl group is represented as a single line.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, methyl propyl ether can be represented as CH3-O-CH2CH2CH3.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, especially cyclic compounds, by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons. It is particularly useful for visualizing the overall shape and connectivity of larger molecules.
Ethers

Ethers are a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. They have the general formula R-O-R', where R and R' can be the same or different carbon chains. Methyl propyl ether, specifically, consists of a methyl group (CH3) and a propyl group (C3H7) connected by an oxygen atom, making it a simple example of an ether.
